    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Instagram's Boomerang and Hyperlapse standalone apps are no longer available for download

    Hyperlapse and Boomerang were removed from Google and Apple’s app store on March 1, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

    Last week, Instagram shut down its standalone IGTV app to better focus on initiatives like reels. More recently, the Meta-owned platform has now removed two more apps.

    According to several Twitter users and a report by TechCrunch, two of Instagram’s older apps, including Boomerang and Hyperlapse are no longer available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

    In a statement to The Verge, Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai said, “We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app. Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stories, and Layout remains a standalone app in the Store. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram.”

    Data provided to TechCrunch by Apptopia suggests that Hyperlapse and Boomerang were removed from Google and Apple’s app store on March 1, 2022.

    Boomerang was first released in 2015 and allowed users to create short, looping videos by taking a burst of photos that could then be posted on Facebook or Instagram. According to data by Apptopia Boomerang has seen 301 million lifetime global downloads.

    Hyperlapse was first unveiled in 2014 and allowed users to make professional-looking time-lapse videos. Apptopia data noted that Hyperlapse only had 23 million downloads over its lifetime. Boomerang was available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, while Hyperlapse was only accessible to iOS users.

    Instagram has not made a mention about the two apps being removed from Google and Apple’s respective app stores. However, the social media giant has confirmed that it will not be removing its Layout app, which lets users organize photos into collages. Additionally, Boomerang’s features will continue to be supported in the Layout app.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Facebook #Facebook Meta #Instagram #Meta #social media
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 06:26 pm
