    Instagram Threads to soon add search function

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    Instagram Threads will add search function soon

    (Source: Bloomberg)

    Instagram's text-based conversation app Threads will be adding the search function soon. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news with an official post on his Threads account.

    Currently, you can only search for other users using the search tab but the company is working on adding full text search. The feature is already being tested in Australia and New Zealand.

    The news comes amid the dwindling excitement for the platform post Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand. The initial deluge of refugees from Twitter has now slowed down, dropping to 10.3 million users from a peak of 49.3 million.

    Speaking with TechCrunch, Meta said that it was, "actively listening to the community's feedback" and was, "working on more features to improve the search experience".

    Instagram head Adam Mosseri also confirmed the news saying that, "The plan is to roll it out in other English-speaking countries soon after that, and we're working to add more languages ASAP. If you’re part of the test, try it out and let us know your feedback".

    The Threads team has been rapidly iterating features to gain parity with X, which still touts more than 500 million members. By comparison, in July, Threads accelerated to 100 million users in just 102 hours, but has since then only gained 20 million more in 21 days.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Instagram #Instagram Threads #Meta #Twitter
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 12:57 pm

