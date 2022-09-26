English
    Instagram new feature allows users to post Stories up to 60 seconds

    Stories that are up to 60 seconds will not be automatically broken up into segments

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    Instagram is now rolling out the ability for users to upload longer Stories. If you post a story that is up to 60 seconds in length, it will no longer be split into segments.

    Confirming the change to publication TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Meta, Instagram's parent company, said, "We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience. Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips."

    Recently, the Meta owned social platform announced an extension of its parental supervision tools to India. The tools help parents and guardians be more involved in what their kids experience while on the platform.

    The tools are designed to monitor their activity on Instagram, allows parents to set time limits for young users on the platform and even shows parents the accounts that their kids follow or who follows them.

    Instagram will also show parents a notification if their children come into contact with accounts that get reported on the platform.

    These tools can be accessed from a dedicated Family Center hub, which also gives parents access to resources from leading experts.

    "The supervision tools and the Family Center will add to our efforts on keeping young people safe," said Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram, Facebook India (Meta).

    "Our intention is to strike the right balance for young people's desire for some autonomy when using Instagram, but also allows for supervision in a way that supports conversations between parents and young people when it is helpful," Jog added.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:04 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.