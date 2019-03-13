App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's first connected SUV: MG Hector

Armed with a tailor-made operating system for the car, it will feature an eSIM to be able to connect to the internet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

British car maker MG is set to launch its first SUV, the Hector in India. It also marks the debut of the company in the Indian market. Keeping in mind the modernisation of automobiles, MG has made the Hector India’s first “connected car.”

Armed with a tailor-made operating system for the car, it will feature an eSIM to be able to connect to the internet. This gives the SUV smartphone-like capabilities making it the most technologically advanced vehicle in its segment.

The car will have the ability to read biometrics, navigate as per the traffic information, display the car health status and have AI assistance among others. MG has also stated that it will introduce over-the-air (OTA) updates to analyse the driver experience and personalise it in the SUV.

The Hector borrows its 2-litre multijet diesel engine from the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier, but it also has an optional 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The diesel motor pumps out 173 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the petrol engine makes 143 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, but a 6-speed DCT gearbox is also available for the petrol variant.

The car is expected to be launched in the second half of the year and will be priced between the Rs 15-20 lakh range.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Auto #Hector #M&G #Technology #trends

