IMDb introduces new 'preferred services' feature on iOS, Android

(Image Source: Disney + via IMDB)

IMDb has introduced 'Preferred services' on iOS and Android.

The feature acts in conjunction with 'What to Watch' and 'Where to Watch', to give users recommendations on content, on their preferred streaming services.

Once you choose and set which streaming platform you prefer, IMDb will start showing you customised recommendations on shows and films. These will be shown right on the home screen of the app.

'Trending on your services' will show you what other users are watching the most, and 'Explore what's streaming' will show you the most viewed content across all services.

When you select a title to stream, you will be taken right to the IMDb page, where you can see on what platforms it is streaming on, and whether it is playing in theaters. The watch bar at the bottom will highlight your preferred services if the content is available there.

You can add titles to your watch list, and arrange them in the order you want to see. Alternatively, you can also arrange titles by IMDb rating, popularity, or by title.

Users will receive notifications if their favourite or watch-listed content is available on their services, or playing in theatres near them. In case it's a show, they will be notified of any episodes that are available.