IMC 2019: Jio unveils world’s first Native Video Call Assistant Bot, Jio Bot Maker tool

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Video Call Assistant (Bot) at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019. The bot, which can be can be accessed via a 4G phone call, is expected to revolutionize customer support as it brings an end to current customer pain points such as endless call-hold music or seemingly never ending IVR wait-times.

The video call bot technology, developed jointly by Jio and Radisys - a US-based telecom solutions provider and a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary - uses a powerful AI-based platform to listen to customers’ queries and respond to them in the most appropriate way. The platform takes advantage of a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy.

“AI based Jio Video Call Assistant empowers businesses and other users with speedy and effortless resolution of repetitive queries from their customers, making their frontend communication smooth. It also helps brands to offer an efficient and effortless high-quality customer engagement experience,” Jio said in its release.

The Video call assistant allows brands to customize the bot to give it a unique avatar. For instance, the avatar can be a customer care executive, the CEO, the brand ambassador or any other person or character chosen by the brands. The AI based customer care avatar can be invoked by the users by simply dialling a video call enabled helpline. Customers can access the video assistant solution without installing any additional apps.

The AI video call bot will support multilingual capabilities thereby allowing brands to communicate with customers in a language of their choice. The highly customizable bot can provide a human like interaction while meeting various customer engagement requirements.

“Jio is committed to bring innovative and relevant digital solutions to enable and empower businesses to conduct their operations more efficiently and Video Call Assistant is one such example of bringing a truly innovative and engaging product for millions of businesses in India,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

“Radisys is helping us make AI accessible for everyone, so that businesses – small or large can reap the benefits of new and emerging technologies. Radisys’ innovation continues to help accelerate Jio’s global innovation and technology leadership in the areas of 5G, IOT and open source architecture adoption,” Oommen added.

Along with the video bot, Jio also unveiled the Jio Bot Maker, a tool that allows small businesses to create their own AI based Bot with no-coding and with bare minimum effort.