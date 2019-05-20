App
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IET partners with KPMG & Innomantra to conduct masterclasses on systematic innovation

The masterclasses will be conducted on Design Thinking and Systematic Innovation for academia and technology leaders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Institution of Engineering and Technology India has signed a memorandum of understanding with KPMG and Innomantra to develop and conduct masterclasses on Design Thinking and Systematic Innovation for academia and technology leaders. The content and frameworks of the sessions has been created by KPMG and Innomantra; the IET using its world class framework endorses this programme and will co-certify it with KPMG and Innomantra. These 4 day masterclasses will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore.

With growing business needs and digital transformation across industries underway, design thinking and systematic innovation is changing the way industries function. By adopting design and systematic innovation thinking principles, businesses can develop low cost working prototypes for various needs and test them in real time, making businesses industry relevant. The collaboration is a result of analysing and understanding the need for academia and technology leaders to be able to address complex problems and transforming their cultures to become more innovative.

On inking the MoU Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, “Design Thinking is at the core of all business process. How practitioners still struggle to integrate these design thinking principles is the way they operate. With IET’s remit of Engineering a better world, we are excited about this partnership with KPMG and Innomantra to bring you a masterclass that helps in doing just that.”

Ramesh Krishnamurthy, Director, Digital Advisory said, “The industry and the business model around them is undergoing disruption because of the changing needs of their customer. Organizations need to continuously design and innovate their offering to keep up pace with the customer perception. KPMG, as a knowledge partner to [IET], is excited about this collaboration as the master class is designed to help the industry practitioner be abreast with the changing needs of our users.

Lokesh Venkataswamy, CEO & Managing Director, Innomantra Consulting Private Limited said, "Innovation is the single biggest driver for growth, productivity and to aspire next. It is also true that many of the organizations that do innovate and have been successful at it, the challenge of making innovations repeatable. Developing real innovation capability requires an adequate, structured and new coherent approach. Innovating 'design thinking way' is a pathfinder for exponential possibilities with a designer's mindset in an Innovation Economy. The innovation lies in the cross-pollination of knowledge and experience IET, Innomantra, and KPMG's partners to bring thought leadership in Design thinking with a proven framework, and industry experience to unlock one's true potential to trigger innovation next.”

First Published on May 20, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

