Icertis collaborates with Microsoft to expand Blockchain framework

Icertis, a provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to expand the Icertis Blockchain Framework to create a more sustainable, ethical and open world. By enhancing the connection between blockchain/distributed ledger technology and contract management, Icertis and Microsoft will deliver greater transparency, speed of execution and improved compliance in increasingly critical areas of modern business.

With the expanded capabilities developed with Microsoft, customers will be able to apply blockchain technology to help address additional business processes requiring transparency including measuring supplier diversity, tracking product provenance and executing outcome-based pricing.

"More than ever, enterprises must maintain sophisticated governance and contract compliance, and blockchain technology has a critical role to play," said Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder at Icertis. "We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to extend the Icertis Blockchain Framework to solve the most critical contracting challenges – enabling a new level of visibility and control in the contract management space, while helping build a more ethical and sustainable enterprise ecosystem."

The close collaboration between Icertis and Microsoft has benefited joint customers since the creation of the Icertis Blockchain Framework, which was built on Azure, Blockchain Workbench, Cognitive Search and Cognitive Services. It is the first to connect blockchain and distributed ledger systems like Ethereum and Corda to an enterprise CLM system in a meaningful way.