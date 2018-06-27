Huawei to rebrand Honor 9X as Honor 9i for India launch in mid-July: Report

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will soon launch Honor 9X smartphone in India. The device, which was launched earlier in China, will be rebranded as Honor 9i for India, reports tech publication 91mobiles.com.

The semi-budget device will be launched in the country at an event in mid-July, says the report citing sources. The device may be priced around Rs 15,000 and will compete against the likes of Xiaomi’s Note 5 series, Vivo Y83, Realme 1, among others.

The device comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Apart from these, it boasts of dual-rear camera configuration along with iPhone X-like notch on its display.

Honor 9X specifications

The device sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080*2280p. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9. With a form factor of 149.2mm x 71.8mm x 7.7mm, the phone weighs about 152 grams and sports a glossy finish.

It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor which is backed by a 4GB RAM. The phone supports memory expansion of upto 256 GB via microSD card along with internal storage option of32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

On the optics front, Honor 9X sports dual-camera setup at the rear with 13MP+2MP configuration with additional features such as PDAF, dual-tone LED flash and autofocus. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with photosensitive enhanced lens which is capable of clicking videos with Full-HD resolution of 1080p resolution.

The dual-SIM phone runs on Huawei's EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android Oreo 8.1. For security, the smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with connectivity features such as 4G LTE support, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, b/g/n bands, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP, microUSB 2.0 among others.

The device is powered by 3,000 mAh battery and comes in black, blue, green and purple colour options.