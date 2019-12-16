App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei is narrowing the gap between Samsung despite denied access to Google's mobile services

While the company recorded excellent sales numbers in China, it has seen a significant decline in units shipped in global markets.

Carlsen Martin
Huawei
Huawei

2019 is about to come to an end, and the list of top ten biggest smartphone manufacturers has seen some changes in the year gone by. However, one thing that remained unchanged is the rivalry between Samsung and Huawei.

In 2015, Huawei shipped over 104 million units worldwide taking the number three position on the list with a 5.5 percent market share. In 2016, Huawei announced its goal to dethrone Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer by 2021.

The Chinese smartphone maker’s year-on-year growth set it on the right track to becoming number one. However, the company’s growth plans took a significant beating when Google revoked its license midway through 2019. Huawei smartphones lost access to Google’s mobile services at a time when the year was shaping up to be one of the biggest for smartphones.

Close

While the company continued its impressive run as far as sales numbers in China are concerned, it witnessed a significant decline in units shipped in global markets. However, the latest report from Strategy Analytics claims that Huawei is on course to dethroning Samsung in 2021. The Korean Herald estimates that Huawei will end 2019 with 251 million smartphones sold and 17.7 percent market share.

related news

Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to finish the year with an estimated 21.3 percent market share, approximately selling 323 million units. The figures from Strategic Analytics show Huawei has grown in the last year despite its software woes. By comparison, Huawei finished 2018 with 5.6 percent less market share than Samsung, which means the Chinese smartphone maker is closing the gap.

Huawei has also claimed that the hindrance from the US Government has significantly affected its performance in western markets. However, there’s a good chance that Huawei will get access to Google mobile services in the near future, removing the company’s biggest obstacle in the race to become the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.