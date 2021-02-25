HP Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15 launched in India with 11th Gen Intel SoCs: All you need to know

HP recently announced updates to its Pavilion line-up in India. The new laptops in the series include the HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion 15. The new HP notebooks arrive with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics.

HP Pavilion Prices

The HP Pavilion 13’s price starts from Rs 71,999 in India, while the Pavilion 14 starts at Rs 62,999. The HP Pavilion 15 is priced starting at Rs 69,999. The HP Pavilion 13 is available in Ceramic White and Silver colour options, while the Pavilion 14 is only available in the latter. The HP Pavilion 15 comes in Ceramic White, Fog Blue, and Silver colour options.

HP Pavilion Specs

The new HP Pavilion 13 arrives with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, although the Pavilion 14 and 15 can feature graphics options up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The HP Pavilion 13 boasts a 13.3-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with 250 nits of brightness. The Pavilion 14 and 15 sport 14-inch and 15.6-inch IPS panels with the same brightness and resolution as the 13-inch model. The new HP Pavilion 13 notebook delivers up to 8.5 hours of battery life, while the other two models are said to last up to 8.75 hours on a single charge.

The new Pavilion notebooks use post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics in the construction of the speaker housing. According to HP, the use of these plastics in the new laptops will keep approximately 92,000 plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills. Additionally, the outer boxes and fiber cushions used in packaging are sustainably sourced and recyclable. The laptops are also EPEAT Silver registered and Energy Star certified.