MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Want to transfer WhatsApp messages to Telegram? Feature rolling out soon

The Telegram 7.4 patch notes cited that users could migrate their WhatsApp chats to Telegram. The feature will also allow users to transfer chats from Line, KakaoTalk, etc.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

Telegram will soon allow users to transfer WhatsApp chats to its platform. The messaging app has been a popular pick, alongside Signal, as a WhatsApp alternative after the Facebook-owned app announced a new privacy policy. As users shift to Telegram, the messaging app is working on introducing a feature that lets them transfer their WhatsApp messages to Telegram. The feature was quickly rolled back. However, 9to5Mac was able to try the feature before it was taken down.

Telegram, earlier today, released a new feature on its iOS app on the Apple App Store. However, for reasons unknown, the update was rolled back. 9to5Mac managed to try the feature before the app released another update that removed the chat migration feature.

The Telegram 7.4 patch notes cited that users could migrate their WhatsApp chats to Telegram. The feature will also allow users to transfer chats from Line, KakaoTalk, etc.

The following update removes the mention of chat migration. This means that Telegram is still working on the feature. We can expect a public announcement once the feature is ready for a wider release.

The feature is quite simple to use. You will need to use the “export chat” feature to transfer your WhatsApp messages to Telegram. To do so, open WhatsApp, go to the “More” menu in a chat, choose “Export Chat”.

Close

Also read: Best Telegram features to improve your messaging experience

WhatsApp will now create a .ZIP file of the entire chat. You can then use the iOS Share Sheet to transfer your chat to Telegram.

Next, Telegram will ask which contact or group you want to associate that chat to. The messages will be synchronised there for both you and the other person.

Also read: How does WhatsApp alternative Signal work?
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Telegram. WhatsApp
first published: Jan 28, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.