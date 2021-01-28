Want to transfer WhatsApp messages to Telegram? Feature rolling out soon

Telegram will soon allow users to transfer WhatsApp chats to its platform. The messaging app has been a popular pick, alongside Signal, as a WhatsApp alternative after the Facebook-owned app announced a new privacy policy. As users shift to Telegram, the messaging app is working on introducing a feature that lets them transfer their WhatsApp messages to Telegram. The feature was quickly rolled back. However, 9to5Mac was able to try the feature before it was taken down.

Telegram, earlier today, released a new feature on its iOS app on the Apple App Store. However, for reasons unknown, the update was rolled back. 9to5Mac managed to try the feature before the app released another update that removed the chat migration feature.

The Telegram 7.4 patch notes cited that users could migrate their WhatsApp chats to Telegram. The feature will also allow users to transfer chats from Line, KakaoTalk, etc.

The following update removes the mention of chat migration. This means that Telegram is still working on the feature. We can expect a public announcement once the feature is ready for a wider release.

The feature is quite simple to use. You will need to use the “export chat” feature to transfer your WhatsApp messages to Telegram. To do so, open WhatsApp, go to the “More” menu in a chat, choose “Export Chat”.

WhatsApp will now create a .ZIP file of the entire chat. You can then use the iOS Share Sheet to transfer your chat to Telegram.

Next, Telegram will ask which contact or group you want to associate that chat to. The messages will be synchronised there for both you and the other person.