Best Telegram features to improve your messaging experience

Cloud-based instant messenger app Telegram is gaining popularity owing to its unique features. The app has surpassed 400 million monthly active users globally in the month of April 2020, with India being one of their top priority markets. Telegram claims to deliver messages faster than any other application. Founded by two Russian brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov in 2013 with an objective to empower common people with secured communication, Telegram is also considered as one of the most secured, synced and private messenger app. Here are some of its key and unique features, and how users are benefiting from the same. File sharing limit up to 2GB: You can share unlimited files up to 2GB at a single instance via chats, groups and channels. Whether it's a heavy video clip from your wedding, or a large office presentation, high-resolution pictures taken from a DSLR, or recorded audio clips in WAV format, Telegram doesn't compress your file quality unlike other messenger apps and can share zipped files too. Unlimited Free Cloud-storage: Telegram offers unlimited free cloud storage for storing your chats, media and documents on its highly encrypted servers. If you send a message to yourself on Telegram, it automatically redirects to a window called Saved Messages. You can store anything you want there and can download it from anywhere, at any given point of time. Users can also delete these saved messages anytime they want. What is more interesting is because of this feature; any new member joining a group chat or channel can access all the previously shared content, and download them as well. There is no need to re-share those by admin or other members. Secret Chat: You can use end-to-end encrypted Secret Chats on Telegram for your private conversations. Users can also set a specific Self-destruction timer for messages ranging from 1 sec to 1 week as per your requirement. Moreover, this Secret Chat window doesn't allow users to take screenshots, or forward your messages to anyone else. Telegram Global Search: Telegram has a global search panel where you can search names of organization, companies, or anything relevant. All the applicable public Channel and Groups will appear in front of you where you can join, and become a part of it. For example, you can go and search Moneycontrol on Telegram, and become a member of our verified Telegram community to receive all the updates directly in your inbox. Telegram Channels: Unlimited members can be added to a Telegram channel, which also works as a one-way communication platform. Admins can prevent any form of miscommunication, spamming, and irrelevant messages in the forum. Moreover, with options like discussion button and channel comment, members of a channel can go to a separate group linked within the channel to discuss their queries, ask questions, and share their comments on a specific message shared. All the members in a channel are added without revealing their personal credentials. Channel and Group Stats: This feature allow admins to monitor the growth performance of the respective Channels and Groups with more than 500 members. Graphical representation of various parameters can be monitored such as how many people have left, or joined your Channel/ Group in a given period of time, the number of views on any post, multiple languages used in the Channel, what are the different content formats shared such as URLs, pictures, videos, text messages, etc., and many more. In-app Photo and Video Editor: In the application where you can send high-resolution pictures without losing the quality, users can additionally edit them too before sharing with the in-built editor. You can paint or add animated emojis on your photos and videos before sending while enhancing its quality, saturation and brightness. First Published on Oct 31, 2020 09:47 am