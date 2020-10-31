Best Telegram features to improve your messaging experience

Unlimited Free Cloud-storage: Telegram offers unlimited free cloud storage for storing your chats, media and documents on its highly encrypted servers. If you send a message to yourself on Telegram, it automatically redirects to a window called Saved Messages. You can store anything you want there and can download it from anywhere, at any given point of time. Users can also delete these saved messages anytime they want. What is more interesting is because of this feature; any new member joining a group chat or channel can access all the previously shared content, and download them as well. There is no need to re-share those by admin or other members.