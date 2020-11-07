172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|how-to-enable-dark-mode-on-facebook-for-iphone-6082411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to enable dark mode on Facebook for iPhone

You can set dark mode on Facebook to “On” to use it all times, or select “System” to switch between dark and light mode as per the System-wide settings.

Moneycontrol News

Dark mode has been available on iPhones since iOS 13 which was rolled out in 2019. However, Facebook took more than a year to release dark mode as a feature for its app on the iPhone.

The company recently rolled out dark mode on its iOS app, giving users the option to switch between light and dark mode. Switching to dark mode on the Facebook iPhone is quite simple. Here is how to enable dark mode on Facebook for iPhone

Steps to enable dark mode on Facebook app for iPhone:

1- Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

2- Tap on the menu button in the bottom-right corner.

3- Scroll down till you see Settings and Privacy.

4- Next, tap on Dark mode.

5- You can set dark mode on Facebook to “On” to use it all times, or select “System” to switch between dark and light mode as per the System-wide settings.

If you cannot find the dark mode setting, we suggest updating the Facebook app to its latest version on the iOS App Store.

Facebook recently introduced a slew of changes to its desktop website design, including the introduction of a new dark mode. Dark mode for Facebook can be enabled by clicking the toggle in the Settings tab. The new design also helps users find things faster, courtesy of the new streamlined navigation that enables finding new videos, games, and Groups easily. With the new update, Facebook claims that the home page and page transitions load faster, offering a similar experience as the mobile app.

Facebook’s WhatsApp also supports dark mode on iOS. WhatsApp dark mode was made available on Android and iOS earlier this year. The darker UI can be viewed on WhatsApp when the system-wide dark mode is enabled.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:40 am

