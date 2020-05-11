Facebook redesigns website with dark mode, new navigation features; Here's how to enable it

Facebook has introduced a slew of changes to its desktop website design, including the introduction of a new dark mode. The new design and changes have been introduced to make Facebook faster and easier to use.

The biggest highlight of the new design is Dark mode. After announcing the feature at the F8 last year, Facebook has rolled out dark mode for all its web users. Dark mode for Facebook can be enabled by clicking the toggle in the Settings tab. The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience, said Facebook in its blog post.

The new design also helps users find things faster, courtesy of the new streamlined navigation that enables finding new videos, games and Groups easily. With the new update, Facebook claims that the home page and page transitions load faster, offering similar experience as the mobile app.

Lastly, the new ‘+’ sign next to the Settings icon on the top-right corner lets you create groups faster while offering a preview in real-time. The same ‘+’ sign can be used to create a new page, ad or an event.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

“The new Facebook.com is simpler and easier to use, with the features you know and love,” Facebook said. As mentioned earlier, the new design update has been rolled out to all users worldwide and can be accessed on any web browser.