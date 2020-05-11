App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook redesigns website with dark mode, new navigation features; Here's how to enable it

With the new update, Facebook claims that the home page and page transitions load faster, offering similar experience as the mobile app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook has introduced a slew of changes to its desktop website design, including the introduction of a new dark mode. The new design and changes have been introduced to make Facebook faster and easier to use.

The biggest highlight of the new design is Dark mode. After announcing the feature at the F8 last year, Facebook has rolled out dark mode for all its web users. Dark mode for Facebook can be enabled by clicking the toggle in the Settings tab. The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience, said Facebook in its blog post.

The new design also helps users find things faster, courtesy of the new streamlined navigation that enables finding new videos, games and Groups easily. With the new update, Facebook claims that the home page and page transitions load faster, offering similar experience as the mobile app.

Close

Lastly, the new ‘+’ sign next to the Settings icon on the top-right corner lets you create groups faster while offering a preview in real-time. The same ‘+’ sign can be used to create a new page, ad or an event.

related news

“The new Facebook.com is simpler and easier to use, with the features you know and love,” Facebook said. As mentioned earlier, the new design update has been rolled out to all users worldwide and can be accessed on any web browser.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Facebook

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.