Here are five steps to add an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp account

We recently discovered that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked back in 2018 by a personal account of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. As per reports, Bezos’ iPhone was hacked through an infected file sent on his WhatsApp account during a conversion with the Prince.

Here are a few tips and tricks which will keep your WhatsApp chats safe and secure:

Check Encryption

The first and most important thing to do is to ensure your chats are end-to-end encrypted. You can check end-to-end encryption on chats by opening a contact’s info and tap on the encryption option. Then simply cross-check the 60-digit number and QR code.

Change Privacy Settings

Changing your privacy settings to “Contacts only” could be a good idea. This will only allow phone numbers saved on your smartphones to see your status, phone number, profile photo, and auto-delete status.

Two-step Verification

Two-step verification is one of the bests ways of adding a layer of extra security. To activate two-step verification on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open the three-dot menu

Got to ‘Settings’ > ‘Account’ > ‘Two-step Verification’

Hit ‘Enable’ and choose a six-digit PIN

While you don’t need to add an email address, it will help you recover your account if you forget the PIN.

Never share your 6-digit PIN

Whether its parents, siblings or friends, your WhatsApp six-digit PIN should always be sacred, never share it with anyone. Remember, ‘No One’ will and can ask you for this PIN.

Lock Screen

Android users can use WhatsApp lock screen to ensure no one will be able to open your app without your fingerprint. To activate this feature, go to:

Settings > Privacy > Screen Lock. Once you follow these steps, you will have to register your fingerprint. Once screen lock is activated, opening WhatsApp without the registered fingerprint will be impossible.