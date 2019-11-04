App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are five good air purifiers you can buy without breaking the bank

From Xiaomi to Samsung; here's our list of affordable air purifiers.

Carlsen Martin

As air quality in India begins to deteriorate with the rise in pollution, even staying inside a home doesn’t make you immune to poor-quality of air. And, while we may have raced past ‘prevention’, there’s still a cure, at least while you’re in your home.

Air purifiers are the best defence when it comes to combating poor air quality in the house. However, they don’t come cheap. Getting an affordable air purifier with all the essentials isn’t easy, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Here’s a look at our list of some affordable air purifiers in India:

Close

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S (Rs 8,999)

related news

The Mi Air Purifier 2S retains a similar tower design as its predecessor. It features 360-degree air-intake vents that run more air, which allows more air to pass through the circular filter at the same time. This improves both the speed and amount of air cleaned. The latest version of Xiaomi’s air purifier also adds a display on the front, displaying air quality. The devices can be controlled on the Mi Home app or through Alexa. It is rated 310 m3/h CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), making it ideal for most room sizes.

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier (Rs 8,999)

Philips’ 1000 series offers portable, feature-rich air purifiers that won’t break your bank. The air purifier can remove PM2.5 pollutants using its Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect Pro (HEPA) Filter. The air purifier has a CADR of 270m3/hour and offers real-time air quality check. In auto-mode, the fans automatically speed up when the air quality drops.

Honeywell AirTouch i8 (Rs 13,999)

The AirTouch i8 is equipped with large fans that do an excellent job of dispersing clean air across the room. It features a HEPA, pre-filter and an HiSiv filter integrated into a single unit. The Honeywell air purifier also boasts a honeycomb and fall-proof design.

Honeywell claims it can clean particulate matter as small as 0.3 um. It also removes odour, volatile organic compounds, and formaldehyde. The AirTouch i8 has a rating of 300 m3/h CADR.

Samsung AX40K3020WU (Rs 10,990)

The Samsung AX40K3020WU uses a 3-step filtration system to capture 99.9-percent, according to Samsung, of ultra-fine particles. The Plasma Ionizer also helps to remove 99.7-per cent of contaminants, viruses and bacteria. The air purifier features a coverage area of 420 sq. Ft. and has a CADR of 319m3/hour.

 Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C (Rs 6,499)

The Mi Air Purifier 2C is similar to the 2S with the same tower design, 360-filter, and dual filtration HEPA filter. What this Mi air purifier lacks is Wi-Fi connectivity and an AQI display. You cannot connect it to your smartphone for real-time monitoring. Xiaomi claims it is suitable for a 452 square feet room.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Delhi Pollution #Samsung #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.