you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harley-Davidson XR 250 renders surface online

It is unclear whether the company will continue with its V-twin engine layout or will opt for an air-cooled single cylinder motor to keep the costs in check.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

American motorcycle manufacturer had recently announced that it would be entering the small-capacity motorcycle segment, particularly 250-500cc range. Among those is the XR 250 R, whose render images have recently surfaced over the internet.

The images show a radical change from Harley-Davidson’s signature motorcycle design. It is unclear whether the company will continue with its V-twin engine layout or will opt for an air-cooled single cylinder motor to keep the costs in check. The concept motorcycle also seems to be based on Harley-Davidson’s XG750R, as it bears certain flat track design elements. These include dual-purpose tyres, minimal bodywork, a wide handlebar and a minimalistic instrument console. It could also share its frame and telescopic forks with the Street 750, whose localization will cut the cost further.

The XR 250 is expected to be localized in India, at least partially. This will help the company keep the costs in check, considering it is aimed at a larger audience. Apart from that, there have been no specifications of the motorcycle which have been revealed by the company. It is expected that Harley Davidson will unveil this motorcycle at the 2019 EICMA, along with its other future offerings such as the Streetfighter, Pan America and the Custom 1250.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 06:06 pm

