Harley-Davidson XR 250 renders surface online

American motorcycle manufacturer had recently announced that it would be entering the small-capacity motorcycle segment, particularly 250-500cc range. Among those is the XR 250 R, whose render images have recently surfaced over the internet.

The images show a radical change from Harley-Davidson’s signature motorcycle design. It is unclear whether the company will continue with its V-twin engine layout or will opt for an air-cooled single cylinder motor to keep the costs in check. The concept motorcycle also seems to be based on Harley-Davidson’s XG750R, as it bears certain flat track design elements. These include dual-purpose tyres, minimal bodywork, a wide handlebar and a minimalistic instrument console. It could also share its frame and telescopic forks with the Street 750, whose localization will cut the cost further.