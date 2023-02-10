Government likely to invite Round II of applications for semiconductor chip manufacturing: Report
The Economic Survey 2023 document tabled on January 31, listed Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 22,900 crore in Karnataka to set up India’s first chip-making plant.
February 10, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
In the second half of the 2021, the government outlined the $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub.
In-line with the ambition to turn the country into a chip powerhouse, the government is likely to invite a second round of applications for semiconductor chip manufacturing in the country under the $10 billion incentive package, The Economic Times reported on February 10 citing a person aware of the development.
According to the report, the government is in advance talks with four global semiconductor companies to set up fabs. New York-headquartered GlobalFoundries and a major Korean semiconductor firm have expressed interest and the application round are expected to open as early as mid-March, the report added.
In the second half of 2021, the government outlined the $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub.
Also Read | India’s power play in semiconductor business – a ticket to becoming global?
Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal support of up to 50% of a project's cost to eligible display and semiconductor fabricators, the government said in a statement.
The Economic Survey 2023 document tabled on January 31, listed Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 22,900 crore in Karnataka to set up India’s first chip-making plant. Vedanta and Tata Group are two domestic companies with interests in the semiconductor business.
In September, Vedanta signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up a semiconductor unit in the state. Vedanta said it is setting up this plant in a joint venture (JV) with Taiwan-based Foxconn.
The project includes a semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit and entails a total investment of Rs 1.54 trillion.
Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day