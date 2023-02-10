English
    Government likely to invite Round II of applications for semiconductor chip manufacturing: Report

    The Economic Survey 2023 document tabled on January 31, listed Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 22,900 crore in Karnataka to set up India’s first chip-making plant.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
    In the second half of the 2021, the government outlined the $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub.

    In-line with the ambition to turn the country into a chip powerhouse, the government is likely to invite a second round of applications for semiconductor chip manufacturing in the country under the $10 billion incentive package, The Economic Times reported on February 10 citing a person aware of the development.

    According to the report, the government is in advance talks with four global semiconductor companies to set up fabs. New York-headquartered GlobalFoundries and a major Korean semiconductor firm have expressed interest and the application round are expected to open as early as mid-March, the report added.

