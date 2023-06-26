Google's new Search filter 'Perspectives': Here is all you need to know

This filter offers diverse viewpoints on the searched subject, featuring insights from journalists, subject matter experts, and other relevant perspectives. (Image source: Google website)

Google announced a new “Perspectives” filter at I/O annual event on May 10 this year, integrating more Artificial Intelligence (AI) features into it. Prior to this, a sneak peek at what will be the features of this Search was announced by the tech giant in its blog post on March 28, 2023.

The tech company while revealing this feature said the filter helps people identify high-quality information from around the world, from a variety of diverse and credible sources, and find new perspectives to help them better understand the world.

"As part of our ongoing work to bring more voices into Search that give you more context on what matters most to you, we’re launching a feature called Perspectives...," reads its March 28, 2023 blogpost.

This filter offers diverse viewpoints on the searched subject, featuring insights from journalists, subject matter experts, and other relevant perspectives. This tool aims to provide a comprehensive range of notable perspectives on a news topic, complementing the existing reliable reporting on Search and enhancing your understanding, it said.

Google transforming Search with AI-powered capabilities

New advancements in generative AI are reshaping the capabilities of search engines, it said. By leveraging this powerful tool, it can organise and present information, to make it easier for browsers to navigate and comprehend the vast amount of knowledge available.

What Google Search’s Perspective filter provides

The new feature called Perspectives filter found on the top of Search results presents a curated selection of long and short-form videos, images, and written posts sourced from various platforms including discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media.

Additional information about the content creators, their name, profile picture, or data on the popularity of their content is also displayed.

In a nutshell, Google says with the help of Perspectives Search filter one can tap into the wealth of knowledge and experiences shared by others through forums and social media sites, get valuable insights and helpful information from real people who have first-hand experience and expertise in various subjects.

How Google Search’s Perspectives filter works

Explaining how the Perspectives feature works, Google said, "Let’s say you’re moving across the country, and you don’t know anyone who lives there yet. You search for “how to make friends in a new city,” and tap the Perspectives filter, which shows you a page of results with advice from other people, like personal stories told through video, or tips from commenters in a forum thread. You can also access this content through a dedicated Perspectives section that may appear on the results page, which builds on our earlier work to bring more diverse voices to Search."

Why Google Perspectives filter not seen now

The Perspectives filter rolled out on June 24 is currently being made available to people all across the world. Search for a tab called 'Perspectives' (if available) to use the new feature. The Perspectives tab is presently only accessible in a few regions and may begin to show up on users' searches on desktop and mobile in the coming days all over the world. It can take some time before everyone can access the new Perspectives tab in Google search due to the gradual deployment.