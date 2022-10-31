English
    Google will increase storage for Individual Workspace accounts

    Google will increase the storage limit for 15GB accounts to 1TB

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    Google has announced that it would be upgrading the storage limit on Workspace Individual accounts to 1TB. The company hasn't announced a date for the rollout yet but said it will happen 'soon'.

    Workspace Individual accounts are meant for small businesses or solo entrepreneurs, and are usually limited to 15GB of cloud storage. Google in a blog post said that the update would happen automatically and all Individual accounts will be migrated to 1TB of "secure, cloud storage".

    Users will now also be able to, "store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them".

    Google also highlighted that the accounts come with, " built-in protections against malware, spam and ransomware".

    The technology giant said that it would be updating multi-send mode, which will now allow you to add merge tags to multi-send emails. Google said that this will allow companies to send out personalized emails to clients, making it feel like every mail, "feels individually crafted just for them".

    Besides the new features, Google is expanding Workspace Individual to new countries and regions, "the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina".

    The Workspace Individual plan is not yet available in India.
