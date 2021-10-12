MARKET NEWS

English
Google TV adds multiple user profile support, new ambient mode

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
Google TV is rolling out a new update with support for multiple user profiles, recommendations and a new ambient mode.

As the name suggests, Google TV will now allow multiple profiles on single device. This will be a unique space depending on who is currently logged in and Google TV will give you personalised, "TV show and movie recommendations just for you, easy access to your personal watchlist and help from your Google Assistant."

Google goes on to highlight the recommendations feature, which will keep in mind individual interests and preferences across multiple profiles and will based its recommendations for content upon them.

There is also a separate Kids Profile, that will tailor content according to their age, with your guidance.

A new watchlist feature allows to you save TV Shows and Movies to watch later and each account will have its own separate watchlist. You can also Google Assistant for recommendations by using the phrase, "what should I watch?” and this will vary depending on which profile is currently signed in.

Google has also improved and updated the Ambient mode to now show personalised recommendations and information like weather, news and more at a glance. You can also use new shortcuts to jump right into photos or bring up controls to play music or podcasts.

The company says that support for profiles and glanceable cards in ambient mode will roll out to Chromecast with Google TV and select models from Sony and TCL soon. User profiles will rollout globally, while ambient cards will first be available in the US.
first published: Oct 12, 2021 04:34 pm

