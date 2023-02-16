Google tests revamped shortcut bar for Gboard in Beta

The new features were spotted in Gboard beta version 12.6.06.491625702 (Representative image)

Google is giving the shortcut bar for Gboard, a makeover.

As reported by Android Police, the search and technology giant has been working on the revamp for over a month and has now begun rolling it out to beta testers, which means it is fairly close to launch.

Gboard is Google's default keyboard layout on Android smartphones, and the company is giving it a more streamlined, shortcut bar.

It has replaced the old ellipsis button on the far left with a new icon featuring four squares. When you tap on it, it opens a shortcut menu that allows you to quickly get to tools, emojis, gifs, and notes.

Unlike the previous menu, you can now drag and rearrange the icons as you see fit, and instead of being limited to four, you can add as many shortcuts as you need.

The new features were spotted in Gboard beta version 12.6.06.491625702 but Android Police says that there may be a server-side component to the rollout, which means not every beta tester is going to see the new overhaul.