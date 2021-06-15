Google shows duration of ongoing calls in the status bar on Android 12 Beta 2

One of the key new Android 12 features announced at Google I/O 2021 was Privacy Dashboard.

The second beta rollout of Android 12 is finally here. Android 12 Beta 2 will bring many of the best features of Android 12 to life that may have not been available previously. The new privacy dashboard was first revealed at Google I/O 2021.



I didn't think of trying that, but yes, tapping the chip opens the calling app with a slick animation. pic.twitter.com/ZEtrUQ06XU

— kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) June 13, 2021

A new feature in development is an indicator in the status bar that allows you to easily keep track of the length of a call in progress. Android 12 places a chip in the status bar that shows the duration of the call in progress. We got a first look at this new feature courtesy of Android developer @kdrang0n ( Obtained via XDA Developers ).

These chips usually trigger certain actions and are expected to be available with third-party apps like Skype, WhatsApp, etc. If you want to look at the duration of a call in Android 11, you’ll either have to return to the main screen of the call, end the call or pull down the notification tray.

The new pill-shaped chip for calls has already been implemented in Android 12 Beta 2, so the feature should go live when Google makes the Android 12 Beta 2 update available to all.