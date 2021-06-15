MARKET NEWS

Google shows duration of ongoing calls in the status bar on Android 12 Beta 2

Android 12 places a chip in the status bar that shows the duration of the call in progress.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
One of the key new Android 12 features announced at Google I/O 2021 was Privacy Dashboard.

The second beta rollout of Android 12 is finally here. Android 12 Beta 2 will bring many of the best features of Android 12 to life that may have not been available previously. The new privacy dashboard was first revealed at Google I/O 2021.

A new feature in development is an indicator in the status bar that allows you to easily keep track of the length of a call in progress. Android 12 places a chip in the status bar that shows the duration of the call in progress. We got a first look at this new feature courtesy of Android developer @kdrang0n (Obtained via XDA Developers).

These chips usually trigger certain actions and are expected to be available with third-party apps like Skype, WhatsApp, etc. If you want to look at the duration of a call in Android 11, you’ll either have to return to the main screen of the call, end the call or pull down the notification tray.

The new pill-shaped chip for calls has already been implemented in Android 12 Beta 2, so the feature should go live when Google makes the Android 12 Beta 2 update available to all.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Android #Google
first published: Jun 15, 2021 05:15 pm

