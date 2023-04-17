English
    Google scrambles to update Search as Samsung threatens switch to Microsoft's Bing

    Samsung has reportedly told Google that it will switch to Bing as default on its devices, forcing the search giant to step up work Magi, the codename of the project working on far more personalised AI search experience

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Google is reportedly rushing to add artificial intelligence (AI) features to its internet search engine after Samsung told the tech giant it could switch to Bing as the default engine on its devices.

    The New York Times reported that the internet search and technology giant is in the process of creating an AI-powered search engine to take on the likes of Microsoft's Bing AI, which is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.

    Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns against rush to deploy AI without oversight

    The company is apparently in the early stages of the project codenamed "Magi" and it would offer a "far more personalized experience than the company’s current service", with more than 160 designers and engineers working full-time on the project.

    Magi would reportedly "answer questions about software coding and write code based on a user’s request”. According to the report, Google is aiming for a May 2023 release for Magi and employees have already begun testing the ChatGPT-like conversational bot.

    Also Read | MC Explains: Why did CCI say Google submitted glaringly inconsistent financial data?

    The launch will be limited to the United States at first, and with a limit of one million users, which will increase to 30 million by the end of the year, the report said.

    The service will also be able to learn users' preferences based on what they are searching for and would integrate ads into the system responses, similar to Microsoft's Bing AI bot.

    Tags: #AI #AI Search engine #Artificial Intelligence #Bing AI #Google #GPT-4 #Microsoft #OpenAI
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 01:33 pm