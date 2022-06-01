English
    Google Pixel 7 Prototype allegedly spotted on eBay

    The listing was removed, but the smartphone appeared to have the same design that Google showcased at I/O 2022, earlier this month.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    A prototype of Google's upcoming Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7, appeared to have been listed on eBay for sale. The listing was removed but the seller's location was shown in McKinney, Texas in the United States.

    The phone isn't scheduled to come out until Fall, later this year but the smartphone in the listing, was very similar aesthetically to the design Google announced at I/O 2022, earlier this month.

    Also Read: Sundar Pichai announces first recipients of Google’s Ukraine Support Fund

    The listing was first spotted on Reddit by user u/lucklouie, who denied being the one who put it up on eBay. The listing also clarifies that it's an unlocked version of the phone, and a prototype with the serial number 'GUV6C'.

    Android Police managed to get a few screenshots of the listing before it was taken down. What is interesting is that in one of the photos, the seller appears to be photographing the phone using a Pixel 7 Pro. The image of the Pro camera module was caught in the reflections.

    (Image Courtesy: Android Police)

    It also appears that the listing was spotted on the Facebook Marketplace first, with the name 'Pixel 6', even though the photos showed a prototype of the Pixel 7.

    Also Read: Google backs ShareChat in $300 million funding round at $5 billion valuation: Report

    The seller offered no confirmation on how he managed to acquire the devices. As the story was picked up by news outlets, the listing was removed from eBay and has not re-appeared since.
    Tags: #Android #Google #Google I/O 2022 #Pixel 7 #Pixel 7 Pro #smartphones
