Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro's Tensor chip outpaces Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100 in benchmarks

While Google claimed that its new Tensor chip was 80 percent faster than the Snapdragon 765G on the Pixel 5, no official benchmarks were provided.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
To check the capability of the Tensor’s GPU, a user ran 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme and Wild Life Stress tests


Google recently took the lid off the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The two new Pixel 6 models brought a new design, new cameras, and more importantly a new custom chip that developed in-house. And while Google claimed that its new Tensor chip was 80 percent faster than the Snapdragon 765G on the Pixel 5, no official benchmarks were provided.

However, a Reddit user named grt3 (First spotted by 91mobiles) received his Pixel 6 early and decided to run GPU benchmarks on the device after several users requested it. To check the capability of the Tensor’s GPU, Greg ran 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress tests.

In the Wild Life test, the Google Pixel 6 scored 6666 delivering 39 frames per second and 2028 at 12.8 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. Meanwhile, in the Wild Life Stress test (20 minutes), the Pixel 6 managed to get the best loop score of 2129 and a low loop score of 1193 with a 56 per cent stability.

For context, the Snapdragon 888 powered Galaxy S21 Ultra managed 1494 at 8.90 fps, while the Exynos 2100 variant recorded a score of 1793 at 10.70 fps in the Wild Life Extreme test. Lastly, Huawei’s Kirin 9000 on the Mate 40 Pro managed a score of 2004 at 12.00 fps in the Wilf Life Extreme. And while the numbers do not represent real-world performance, they do indicate that the Tensor chip might have the best GPU of any Android smartphone.

Tags: #Google #Pixel #smartphones
first published: Oct 25, 2021 07:54 pm

