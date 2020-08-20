Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G launching on September 30: Report

Earlier this month, Google launched the second iteration of its budget Pixel. However, the Pixel 4a did not debut alone, as Google also announced the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Now, a new leak suggests that Google’s next flagship phone, the Google Pixel 5, will launch on September 30.



What we see in the system is

Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

- September 30 Pixel 4a 5G (white)

- October Close August 19, 2020

According to known tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 5 5G will arrive on September 30 in a black and green colour option. Prosser’s tweet also suggested that the Pixel 4a 5G will also debut alongside the Pixel 5. Additionally, he also wrote that the Pixel 4a 5G in the white colour option would be available in October.

While Google has not confirmed the specs of the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5, we know the former will be a 5G version of the recently launched Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a 5G is priced at USD 499 (Roughly Rs 37,600). During the Pixel 4a launch, Google confirmed that both 5G Pixel devices will be limited to select 5G markets and won’t arrive in India and Singapore.

Since Google has not confirmed the launch date for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt. Moreover, Prosser has got it wrong on quite a few occasions. The Google Pixel 4a will be launching in India in October this year and will be available through Flipkart.