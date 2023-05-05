English
    Google officially teases the Pixel Fold ahead of I/O 2023

    It is for real. Google has posted short videoes of the Pixel foldable phone on YouTube and Twitter

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
    Google officially teases the Pixel Fold before I/O

    (Image: Google)


    The long-rumoured Pixel foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, has finally broken cover, with Google teasing the phone on Twitter and through YouTube Shorts while promising more at I/O 2023, which is scheduled for May 10.


    The phone has a foldable screen on the inside that resembles a tablet when open. There is another smaller screen on the outer side that can be used when the main display is folded. Google appears to be using a vertical hinge, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold series.

    There appears to be a familiar-looking camera array on the back, with the same design language as Pixel 7.

    According to online reports, the smartphone will start shipping in June and will cost around $1,700 (Rs 1,38,000), making it the priciest Pixel to date.

    It will also reportedly use the same Tensor G2 SoC that Google used in Pixel 7. The smartphone will be water resistant and will supposedly have 24 hours of battery life on normal usage and up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver turned on.

    Tags: #Android #Foldable smartphones #Foldables #Google Pixel #Google Pixel Fold
    first published: May 5, 2023 12:25 pm