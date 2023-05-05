Google officially teases the Pixel Fold ahead of I/O 2023

(Image: Google)

The long-rumoured Pixel foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, has finally broken cover, with Google teasing the phone on Twitter and through YouTube Shorts while promising more at I/O 2023, which is scheduled for May 10.

The phone has a foldable screen on the inside that resembles a tablet when open. There is another smaller screen on the outer side that can be used when the main display is folded. Google appears to be using a vertical hinge, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold series.

There appears to be a familiar-looking camera array on the back, with the same design language as Pixel 7.

According to online reports, the smartphone will start shipping in June and will cost around $1,700 (Rs 1,38,000), making it the priciest Pixel to date.

It will also reportedly use the same Tensor G2 SoC that Google used in Pixel 7. The smartphone will be water resistant and will supposedly have 24 hours of battery life on normal usage and up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver turned on.