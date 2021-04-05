English
Google Maps has a compass again

The compass is now one of the prominent widgets that are displayed on the right side of the navigation screen.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said.

After a two-year disappearance, the compass on the Google Maps navigation screen is back again. Google had removed the compass from the screen to make the user interface (UI) cleaner but people just couldn't stop talking about the missing compass.

"You wanted it and we heard you!," reads the post on Google's support page. "We’re excited to announce the return of the compass on Maps for Android.  The compass was removed from Maps for Android in early 2019 in an effort to clean up the Navigation screen but due to overwhelming support it’s back!"

The compass is now back to being one of the prominent widgets that are displayed on the right side of the navigation screen. The feature will be available to all Android users running Google Maps version 10.62, so pay a visit to the Play Store and update Maps if you still can't see it. For iOS users, they need to do nothing. The compass never left the Google Maps version for Apple's ecosystem.

The compass itself is useful to orient yourself during navigation and takes up space just below search and volume on the right side of the navigation screen.

Google Maps will also be seeing other major upgrades soon.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 5, 2021 05:28 pm

