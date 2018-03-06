App
Mar 06, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google makes its AI and machine learning courses available to all

Kemp said that over 18,000 Googlers have enrolled in the free course called Machine Learning Crash Course which was designed by engineering education team of Google

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has made its machine learning education program available to everyone— from researchers, to developers and companies, to students.

The Learn with Google AI portal which was earlier exclusive to Google employees, called Googlers, is now available to everyone else with an interest in the field. Anyone, from novice to an expert, can learn the basics as well as the advanced art of the trade.

“This site provides ways to learn about core ML (machine learning) concepts, develop and hone your ML skills, and apply ML to real-world problems. From deep learning experts looking for advanced tutorials and materials on TensorFlow, to “curious cats” who want to take their first steps with AI, anyone looking for educational content from ML experts at Google can find it here,” said Zuri Kemp who leads Google’s machine learning education effort.

Kemp said that over 18,000 Googlers have enrolled in the free course called Machine Learning Crash Course which was designed by engineering education team of Google. The course provides exercises, interactive visualisations, and instructional videos that anyone can use to learn and practice ML concepts.

The company said that Googlers who have taken the course are applying lessons from it to enhance camera calibration for Daydream devices, build virtual reality for Google Earth, and improve streaming quality at YouTube.

Google will add more to the existing content of the courses. “There’s more to come from Learn with Google AI, including additional courses and documentation. We’re excited to help everyone learn more about AI,” said Kemp.

Apart from making lives easier, AI and automation have emerged as a major threat to current routine jobs. As per a report, nine percent of Indian jobs are under threat and they will be taken up by bots by 2030.

