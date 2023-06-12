Google is working on a talk-as-you-walk feature for Meet

(Image: Google)

Google is working on an "On-the-Go" mode for Meet that will allow video calls during a walk. According to 9to5Google, the current Meet UI on mobile devices can be distracting and make walking unsafe during a video call.

The new feature will automatically turn on if Meet detects you are walking using the phone's sensors. Alternatively, you can manually toggle it with a new option in the in-call menu.

(Image: 9To5Google)

When switched to this mode, Meet will disable cameras on your smartphone, and stop streaming video from other participants. The new UI will offer larger buttons for mute and audio settings.

When you are done walking, you simply need to hit the large button on top which says, "Turn off On-the-Go" and you will be promptly put back into the video call.

There is no information when the feature will be available.