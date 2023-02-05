Google is working on a 'Quick Delete' feature for Chrome on Android

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google is working on a "Quick Delete" function for Chrome, which will allow users to clean up the last 15 minutes of browser history instantly.

The feature, discovered by the website Chromestory, with two taps will remove all traces of a user's web activities of the last 15 minutes.

The function was discovered on the Chromium Gerrit for Android, which suggests that it may be exclusive to the mobile versions of the browser, for now.

Chrome for Android and desktop already allows users to view browsing sessions in the history tab, arranged by days. You can also clear your browsing data up to the last hour if you want.

This feature will be useful if you forget to open a browser incognito.

That isn't the only new feature Google is working on. According to a report from 9to5Google, the search and technology giant is also working to protect users from unsolicited downloads from insecure sites.