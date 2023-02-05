English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google is working on a 'Quick Delete' feature for Chrome on Android

    The feature will allow users to delete the last 15 minutes of browser history

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    Google is working on a "Quick Delete" function for Chrome, which will allow users to clean up the last 15 minutes of browser history instantly.

    The feature, discovered by the website Chromestory, with two taps will remove all traces of a user's web activities of the last 15 minutes.

    Also Read | Nvidia issues update for Discord bug slowing down GPUs 

    The function was discovered on the Chromium Gerrit for Android, which suggests that it may be exclusive to the mobile versions of the browser, for now.