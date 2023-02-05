English
    Nvidia issues update for Discord bug slowing down GPUs

    The bug caused performance drops on Nvidia GPUs if Discord was running in the background

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    Nvidia has started to roll out an app profile update for its GPUs after users complained of low performance with chat application Discord running in the background.

    In an official tweet, Nvidia explained the bug caused "some GeForce GPUs" not to reach their full clock speed if Discord was running in the background.

    Also Read | ChatGPT ‘arms race’ adds US$4.6 billion to Nvidia founder’s fortune 


    The update will automatically be downloaded the next time a user logs in to Windows.


    If you wish to apply the update manually, download the GeForce 3D profile manager from here, and click on Export SLI Profiles.