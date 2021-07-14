MARKET NEWS

Google introduces Android Game Development Kit

The search giant wants to make it easier for developers to build games for Android.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
Google's Android has now reached 3 billion active users in the wild.

In a blog post, Google has detailed a new Game Development Kit for Android. The full range of tools and libraries will make it easier for developers to make games on the mobile operating system.

As such, the kit follows three important tenets. The first one is specialised code made especially for games, the second is a fragmentation tool that will allow games to work on a wide range of devices and the third is platform updates enabling all of this to be possible.

With the initial batch of tools, Google hopes to address three major areas that they have received feedback on, smooth workflows, C/C++ game libraries and performance optimisation.

Besides this, Google will also launch a play as you download feature for Android 12 which will allow players to enjoy games while additional files are downloaded in the background.

Google's Android has now reached 3 billion active users in the wild and the Google Play Store has 2.5 billion users that download apps from the storefront. Combined, the Play Store accounts for more than 140 billion installations and downloads worldwide.

If you are a developer, you can visit g.co/android/AGDK to get your hands on the latest resources that will help in development.
Tags: #Android #Android Game Development Kit #Google
first published: Jul 14, 2021 04:35 pm

