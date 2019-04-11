Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro sales hit 1 million mark in India

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro that went on sale in March 2019 have now sold over 1 million units across India. Xiaomi recently made the announcement after combining the sales units of both phones in the country. The Chinese smartphone giant also confirmed that over 4 million Note 7s and Note 7 Pros were sold worldwide as of 29th March 2019.

While the Note 7 and Note 7 Pro were always destined to do well, this unprecedented success can be mainly attributed to Xiaomi’s winning formula of affordable plus no-compromise. Xiaomi has officially promised under 5-percecnt profit margins on its handsets. So, you are quite literally getting the bang for every buck on every Xiaomi smartphone you buy.

In response to the overwhelming success of the two phones, Raghu Reddy, Head of Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said: “We are delighted to be sharing yet another wonderful milestone achieved by our popular Redmi Note series of smartphones. It is truly humbling to see the love of our Mi Fans towards the new Redmi Note 7 series that have set themselves a class apart from their segment of smartphones. This inspires us even more to further ramp up the supply for our popular Redmi Note 7 series and help all our Mi Fans access it easily.”

But bank for your buck is one thing, and quality is another. So, how do the two Redmi phones stack up?

The Redmi Note 7 is available in a 3GB RAM & 32GB storage and 4GB RAM & 64GB storage variant. The Note 7 houses a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is pretty impressive as most phones in this price range stick to the Snapdragon 632 or 636 SoC. The Note 7 also boats a dual-rear camera setup, water-drop notch front camera and a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. The entry-level Note 7 comes in at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB variant costs Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features several improvements on its non-pro counterpart. The most noticeable changes come in the form of an upgraded Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Note 7 Pro will set you back Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes in at Rs 16,999.

Nothing in these price-ranges comes close to the specs offered in the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro - particularly in the Note 7 Pro - couple that with Xiaomi’s brand reputation in the Indian smartphone space and you have a winning combination.