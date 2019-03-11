Why does the Sony Xperia 1 stand out from other flagships of 2019?

Sony is making a comeback in 2019 with the new and improved Xperia 1. Apart from the confusing naming scheme of Sony’s previous generation flagships, the Xperia 1 also boasts a completely revamped form factor. Made from Gorilla Glass 6 and an aluminium frame, Sony’s latest flagship handset builds on a new theme, one that helps it stand out from other the big hitters of 2019.

So, without any further delays, let’s get into the most prominent new feature on the Sony Xperia 1, its display.

Unlike any other flagship, Sony is touting its new display as the primary theme for the Xperia 1. Sony uses a first of its kind 6.5-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports 4K content and HDR technology along with Sony’s proprietary tech to significantly improve the viewing experience. For example, the phone can upscale and optimise content to better take advantage of the OLED panel’s high-contrast and colour palate.

Now to the 21:9 aspect ratio, which isn’t so common in smartphones. However, a 21:9 aspect ratio is pretty standard in the realm of cinema. This should come as no surprise, considering the Xperia 1 features the world´s first 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display. This aspect ratio lets you watch content in the ultra-wide format with support for content readily available on apps like YouTube and Netflix. Additionally, Dolby Atmos support provides a fantastic audio experience with multi-dimensional sound for a cinematic audio experience as well.

Apart from the innovative display technology, the Xperia 1 also features a new triple rear camera setup including a wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide lens. You can also record 4K HDR videos at 21:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the Cinema Pro software on the phone gives you plenty of recording and editing options.

What’s even better about the Xperia 1 is that all these improvements in display technology don’t come at the expense of power. The Xperia 1 runs on a Snapdragon 855 7-nm SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM, which is going to make gaming on this incredible screen more immersive than ever before. Sony has taken a significant step in revamping the entire strategy on their Xperia line up, and for now, the Xperia 1 doesn’t look like an improvement on Sony’s previous flagships or a knockoff of 2019’s flagships, but something entirely new.