you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This limited edition Nvidia graphics card costs over Rs 2 lakh

This custom, Steampunk inspired RTX 2080 Ti GPU by Colorful Technology costs $3000.

Carlsen Martin
Colorful Technology recently took the wraps off its flagship GPU, the iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KUDAN. The company revealed that this one of a kind GPU is equipped with advanced cooling capabilities and a powerful PCB, engineered for overclocking. This 2080 Ti graphics card boasts a Steampunk inspired design and will cost a whopping $3000 (over Rs 2 lakh), more than double the price of the Founders Edition RTX 2080 Ti which retails at $1200.

The iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KUDAN is an ultimate beast with a state-of-the-art Trinity cooling system that can keep the card running at ideal temperatures under all load scenarios. The Trinity cooling system utilises a combination of aluminium fin blocks, solid metal heat pipes and a large liquid cooling plate to maintain optimal GPU temperature. The card also features a 240mm AIO radiator with two fans pre-attached to it and a built-in pump to offer unrivalled liquid cooling performance straight out of the box. Additional cooling is achieved through the integrated water block which doubles as a custom loop solution.

This hybrid cooling system allows the card to rock clock speeds of up to 1815 MHz. The cooling system is highly beneficial to those with a custom loop installed by allowing them to fit additional cooling solutions to the GPU. The card also features an LCD, dubbed the iGame Status Monitor 2.0. The display provides real-time information about the card’s clock speeds, voltages, temperature and fan speed. The LCD can also be used to display custom text, GIFs and images with the iGame Dynamik app.

The iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KUDAN uses a triple 8 pin connector to power up. It also features a USB Type-C port, HDMI port and triple DisplayPorts. An OC dial on the back of card enables factory shipped OC BIOS for a boost in performance over the standard clock BIOS.

Apart from its top-of-the-line features and amazing retro design, the card also includes RGB LEDs. Colorful Technology also announced that only 1000 iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KUDAN GPUs would be available for purchase in the market.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:06 am

tags #gaming #Technology

