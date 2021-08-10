Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho launched with Quad cameras, 5,000 mAh battery: Check features, specs

Samsung recently launched a new Galaxy A series smartphone under the radar. The Galaxy A12 Nacho debuts in Russia as an upgraded version of the Galaxy A12, which was first unveiled last November. The Galaxy A12 Nacho is a budget smartphone with an Exynos chipset, a quad-camera setup, a sizeable battery, and fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Price

The Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is priced at RUB 11,990 (roughly Rs 12,100) for the base 3GB/32GB model and RUB 13,990 (roughly Rs 14,100) for the 4GB/64GB variant. The device comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The A12 Nacho sports a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS TFT panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For optics, the A12 Nacho gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Additionally, there’s an LED flash under the square camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.