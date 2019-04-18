Lenovo Z6 Pro with 100-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 855 SoC expected to launch on April 23rd

Lenovo recently announced a successor to the Z5 Pro GT – The first Snapdragon 855 smartphone – as the Z6 Pro. While Lenovo is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Z6 Pro, a recent Weibo post from company VP Chang Cheng revealed a revolutionary feature of the Z6 Pro.

According to the post, the Z6 Pro will be the first smartphone capable of capturing images in 100-megapixel resolution. Although it’s highly unlikely that the primary lens on the handset will feature a 100 MP sensor, it may rely on software to upscale the image to 100 megapixels.

Unlike the “100-megapixel images”, the HyperVision camera and Hyper Videos feature on the Z6 Pro have been in the news for some time now. Lenovo has also confirmed that the Z6 Pro will support Hyper Videos that can be transferred at higher rates than existing videos. The other two features coming to the Z6 Pro’s camera are Super Night View and Super Steady Shot.

Lenovo has also confirmed that the upcoming Z6 Pro will run on the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT currently sits at 2,698 Yuan (Approx. Rs 30,000), making it the cheapest Snapdragon 855 handset in the country. Considering the Z5 Pro GT's mid-range price tag, it’s safe to assume that the Z6 Pro won’t demand an outlandish price like some of the other 2019 flagships. The Z6 Pro will also support 18W fast charging

Lenovo confirmed the launch of the Z6 Pro in March 2019 but instead provided a teaser of the camera’s 100-megapixel image capture capability. While the world may have to wait until the June 2019 to get their hands on a 5G version of the Z6 Pro, a non-5G variant could be unveiled as early as April 23rd and could go on sale in May, especially considering the company has already missed its March 2019 launch date.