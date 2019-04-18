App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Z6 Pro with 100-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 855 SoC expected to launch on April 23rd

The Z6 Pro will be the first smartphone capable of capturing images in 100-megapixel resolution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Lenovo recently announced a successor to the Z5 Pro GT – The first Snapdragon 855 smartphone – as the Z6 Pro. While Lenovo is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Z6 Pro, a recent Weibo post from company VP Chang Cheng revealed a revolutionary feature of the Z6 Pro.

According to the post, the Z6 Pro will be the first smartphone capable of capturing images in 100-megapixel resolution. Although it’s highly unlikely that the primary lens on the handset will feature a 100 MP sensor, it may rely on software to upscale the image to 100 megapixels.

Unlike the “100-megapixel images”, the HyperVision camera and Hyper Videos feature on the Z6 Pro have been in the news for some time now. Lenovo has also confirmed that the Z6 Pro will support Hyper Videos that can be transferred at higher rates than existing videos. The other two features coming to the Z6 Pro’s camera are Super Night View and Super Steady Shot.

Source: Lenovo Weibo

related news

Lenovo has also confirmed that the upcoming Z6 Pro will run on the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT currently sits at 2,698 Yuan (Approx. Rs 30,000), making it the cheapest Snapdragon 855 handset in the country. Considering the Z5 Pro GT's mid-range price tag, it’s safe to assume that the Z6 Pro won’t demand an outlandish price like some of the other 2019 flagships. The Z6 Pro will also support 18W fast charging

Lenovo confirmed the launch of the Z6 Pro in March 2019 but instead provided a teaser of the camera’s 100-megapixel image capture capability. While the world may have to wait until the June 2019 to get their hands on a 5G version of the Z6 Pro, a non-5G variant could be unveiled as early as April 23rd and could go on sale in May, especially considering the company has already missed its March 2019 launch date.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capital ...

'Brothers For Life No Matter What' - Pandya Celebrates Rahul’s Birth ...

Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE Announced Telangana Intermediate Result at ...

Telangana Board Released TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 at bie.tel ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019: Manabadi Inter I, II Year Out at ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board Declared Inter 1st, 2nd Result a ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 Declared for 1st, 2nd Year at bie ...

'Made An Inadvertent Mistake': Expelled Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Apol ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.