you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

iQOO 8 Series to feature 2K AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 120W Charging Support

We are also set to see a BMW Motorsport version of the iQOO 8.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST

The iQOO 8 series is all set to launch in China on August 17. After providing an in-depth look at the display of the iQOO 8, a more recent teaser has provided more details about the device’s chipset, charging support and design.

An official Weibo post confirmed that the iQOO 8 Series will be among the first to run on the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform. The phone will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, a poster (Obtained via Gizmochina) of the iQOO 8 series was also leaked, confirming a partnership with BMW Motorsport. The poster reveals that the phone will come in a black and the same BMW finish we saw on the iQOO 7 Legend (Review) with a white finish and the German automaker’s traditional blue, violet, and red coloured stripes.

Going by the poster, the iQOO 8 will have a triple-camera setup on the back and a hole-punch camera cutout on the front. The poster also reveals that the screen will have a fair bit of curvature on the sides. We already know that the iQOO 8 series will feature a 2K AMOLED display with an LTPO Samsung E5 panel with a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Lastly, the leak also confirms that the iQOO 8 Series will introduce 120W wired fast-charging support. Since we're a little over a week away from the launch of the iQOO 8 series, so we should get more information about the devices in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
#iQOO #smartphones
Aug 9, 2021 05:05 pm

