HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs; here're the details

HP recently launched new Envy laptops in India. The HP Envy 14 (2021) and HP Envy 15 (2021) are premium notebooks powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The laptops will also be upgradeable to Windows 11. The two new Envy laptops get a new cooling system that uses Infrared (IR) thermal sensors, thin-blade fans, and heat pipes to deliver optimal performance.

HP Envy 14 (2021), HP Envy 15 (2021) Price in India

The HP Envy 14 (2021) is priced at Rs 1,04,999 in India for the base model, while the HP Envy 15 (2021) features a starting price of Rs 1,54,999. Both laptops come in a single Natural Silver colour option. The two new Envy notebooks are available through HP World Stores and the HP online portal. The devices will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline channels like Reliance Digital, Croma, and multi-brand stores.

HP Envy 14 (2021) Specs

The HP Envy 14 (2021) can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to a dedicated Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The notebook sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display that offers a peak brightness of 400 nits and supports 100 percent of sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The HP Envy 14 (2021) is equipped with a proprietary IR thermal sensor-backed cooling system and HP Dynamic Power technology. The new Envy laptop features a full-size backlit keyboard, while the touchpad supports multi-touch gestures. The laptop also comes with an HD webcam with a physical shutter and two microphones. The notebook also packs a 63.3Whr battery that the company claims can deliver up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

HP Envy 15 (2021) Specs

The new HP Envy 15 can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ) graphics. The notebook also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 storage. The HP Envy 15 (2021) sports a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The HP Envy notebook is equipped with an 83Whr that delivers up to 16.5 hours of battery life. The notebook is optimised with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more. The HP Envy 15 also comes with a full-size backlit keyboard and a trackpad with multi-touch support.