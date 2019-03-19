Dell brings RTX gaming laptops including Alienware M15 to India: All you need to know

Dell recently unveiled its new line of RTX gaming laptops at an event held Delhi on Monday. At the event, the tech giant unwrapped three mobile gaming powerhouses – The Dell G7 15, Alienware m15 and the Area-51m.

Let’s look at all the details of Dell’s recently unveiled RTX laptops.

Alienware Area 51m

The Alienware Area 51m laptop retains the name of Dell’s first gaming laptop; and with a good reason. The new Alienware Area 51m isn’t just powerful; it features desktop-grade 9th gen Core i7-9900HK octa-core Intel CPU which supports up to 64GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card. Now you’ll notice that unlike regular RTX laptops, this behemoth doesn’t use a Max-Q variant of the RTX card. Dell has worked with Nvidia to create propriety form factor graphics cards for the Area 51m laptop. These cards are capable of delivering higher performance numbers than Nvidia’s Max-Q RTX GPUs.

The Dell Alienware Area 51m laptop is a tank that looks and feels more like a gaming workstation or desktop that folds. Additionally, both the CPU and GPU of the Area 51m are upgradable. The chip on the new Alienware laptop can also be fitted with an Intel Core i9-9900K octa-processor. The 144Hz FHD panel on this gaming tank features narrow bezels and Nvidia G-Sync support, while the Alienware TactX keyboard that has a travel time of 2.2mm.

Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 is Dell’s take on a slim and powerful gaming laptop. Dimensions of the m15 come closer to Asus’ Zephyrus S series. The RTX m15 laptop features an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor paired with 8GB/16GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB SSD. Two variants of the m15 feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 Max-Q graphics cards.

Dell G7 15

Dell’s affordable G series laptops have also received RTX upgrades. The new G7 15 features an 8th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 series graphics with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, which could entail an RTX 2060 GPU considering its pricing. The Intel Core i7-8750H processor is paired with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare panel features 3-sided narrow borders, wide-viewing angle and 144Hz refresh rate.

Pricing

Dell’s new RTX lineup will be available for purchase on the 1st of April. The G7 15 7590 is priced at Rs 1,33,390, while the base Alienware m15 variant will retail at Rs 1,51,190 and the top-end model at Rs 1,98,690. The Area 51m powerhouse with the RTX 2070 GPU will start at Rs 2,53,890, whereas the RTX 2080 version of the Area 51m will start at Rs 3,03,590.t