App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX701 Review: Top-notch portable gaming laptop with hefty price tag

The GX701 perfectly caters to the requirements of content creators by day and gaming enthusiast by night.

Carlsen Martin
#SlimYetMighty
#SlimYetMighty
Whatsapp

The Asus ROG Zephyrus GX701 is easily one of the most powerful gaming laptops. Asus’ ability to pack a large screen and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU in such a slim chassis is impressive. The GX701 perfectly caters to the requirements of ‘content creators by day and enthusiast gamers by night’. However, packing over-the-top performance in a slim profile comes at a price; literally.

Performance

The GX701 we tested was outfitted with the RTX 2080 Max-Q, the most powerful mobile GPU till date. In our Geekbench test, the Intel Core i7-87550H received a single-core score of 4742 and a multi-core score of 17,659. Here’s what our gaming tests yielded.

related news

With high-performance comes high temperatures and performance on mobile RTX cards are highly dependent on the laptop manufacturers’ ability to optimise cooling and power delivery. It's worth noting that according to Asus, disabling the RGB logo on top of the keyboard could see a 3 percent decrease in temperatures when dealing with demanding games and applications over extended periods.

Asus hasn’t revamped the cooling system on the new Zephyrus RTX gaming laptops, so except temperature above the keyboard to really heat up and the fans to get quite loud. But we’ve noticed that none of the above-mentioned issues really hamper your gaming experience.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Cooling

Our noise cancelling headset pretty much blocked out any noise caused by the fans and when gaming at full volume on the laptop’s speakers, the noise from the fans was almost unnoticeable. While the portion above the keyboard tends to get quite hot at times, the rest of the laptop remains relatively cool. The excess heat doesn’t really trickle down into the keyboard area and doesn’t cause an inconvenience while gaming.

As the ROG GX701 is the only RTX laptop, we’ve tested so far, and while we may see similar performance numbers on models with these specifications, topping the GX701 in terms of performance would require massive powerhouses like the Alienware Area-51m or the ROG Mothership. The GX701 crushes last generation laptops with much higher FPS numbers.

Display

There’s more good news for gamers as the FPS isn’t the only thing turned-up on the GX701. The new Zephyrus also gets a 17.3-inch IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate,3 ms response time and support for Nvidia G-sync technology. However, the standout feature of this display is its factory calibration from Pantone with 100% sRGB colour gamut.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 (1)

What this essentially means is that the display on the GX701 is an excellent option for video editors and photographers. The screen not only looks fantastic out of the box but makes the laptop an excellent choice for content creators, where colour accuracy is of the utmost importance.

Design

Asus ROG GX701  gets full marks for design. Despite a 17.3-inch display, the latest hardware and an excellent cooling system, the Zephyrus S GX701 still manages to look absolutely gorgeous with its slim profile (Thickness – 0.62 inches). RGB lighting encompasses the entire laptop from the keyboard to logo on the front.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

The GX701 follows the traditional Zephyrus design by shifting the keyboard to the bottom of the laptop and trackpad at the side. This move makes using the device on anything other than a desk nearly impossible. But this really doesn’t make much of a difference as gaming would require the use of a desk or table. Additionally, the Zephyrus also houses a nifty volume roller on the top left, while function keys feature multimedia shortcuts that allow you to control playback, switch between power modes, adjust brightness and more.

What else is in the box?

The lack of a webcam gives the new Zephyrus very slim bezels. Asus does provide a detachable webcam which can easily be clipped on to the laptop. The company’s rationale is that gamers don’t use webcams. Webcams on gaming laptops are almost impossible to stream on, but the webcam that arrives with the GX701 offers FHD video recording at 60 fps.

Apart from the webcam, Asus also includes in ROG Gladius II optical mouse with the Zephyrus. The Gladius II features –
  • Customizable Aura RGB lighting with Aura Sync support
  • DPI switch to toggle sensitivity
  • DPI Target button to provide short instances of precision
  • Omron switches with 50-million-click durability
  • 12,000 DPI optical sensor
  • 1000Hz USB polling rate
  • Push-fit switch socket design

Battery

One area where the Zephyrus could certainly use some work is in the battery department. We understand that gaming laptops rarely see more than a couple of hours of battery life when unplugged. But the Zephyrus GX701 is a 3.5-lakh rupees gaming laptop, and Asus should have done a little more in terms of battery life.

Once you unplug the GX701, it switches to ‘on battery’ mode. This significantly lowers the performance of the laptop by switching to integrated graphics (This can be turned off, and you can switch back to the RTX 2080 Max-Q). While this won’t make much of a difference when performing standard Windows 10 tasks, it will significantly hamper performance in games. Although the Asus has tried a few things to prolong the battery life, they simply aren’t enough. We saw close to 90 minutes of Apex Legends gameplay without using external power and about four and a half hours of Netflix with the volume turned to full.

Final Verdict

Asus’ emphasis on colour accuracy coupled with an impressive spec sheet and slim profile, make the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 an excellent mobile workstation by day and gaming powerhouse by night. If you are an enthusiast gamer who's looking for a slim alternative to a chunky gaming laptop without any compromise in performance, then the Zephyrus S GX701 is perfect. But its hefty price tag puts it out of reach of average consumers.

Also, check out our first impressions of the less costly ROG Zephyrus S GX531GW.

The Good:
  • Brilliant performance for gaming and content creation
  • Excellent build quality and beautiful slim profile
  • Pantone validated G-sync display panel
  • Efficient thermal system
  • Detachable webcam good enough for streaming
The Bad:
  • Lack of an Ethernet port
  • Very expensive
  • Less-than-average battery life
Full Specifications:
Model GX701GX-EV058T
Display 17.3-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, 144Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, Optimus, G-SYNC, Pantone Validated
Processor Intel Core  i7-8750H
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) (100W, 1230MHz boost clock) 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
RAM 24 GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM
Storage M.2 NVMe PCIE 1TB SSD
Audio 2x 2.5W speaker with Smart AMP technology Array Microphones
I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-C) with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C 1x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A 2x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack
Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 802.11ac 2x2 Wave 2 WLAN Bluetooth 5.0
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Warranty  1 Year
Price Rs 3,49,990
 
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #gaming #laptops #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' C ...

Xiaomi Mi Pay UPI-Based Payments App Launched in India: Everything You ...

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.