The Dell Alienware Area-51m laptop provides a future-proof solution for laptop gaming

The Dell Alienware Area-51m laptop is a one-of-a-kind gaming machine. And, while CES is full of high-end laptops with powerful specs that can run the latest AAA on max settings with impressive Cinebench scores, none of them come close to the Area-51m laptop. Dell introduced the Alienware Area-51m laptop as the company's first gaming laptop, so it makes perfect sense that the 2019 Area-51m stands as the first upgradable gaming laptop.

One of the main reasons gaming laptops are so unpopular is primarily because of their hefty price tag and the fact that they aren’t upgradeable, unlike desktops. What you’re getting with a gaming laptop is a ticking time bomb, which will at some point blow up and become obsolete. You cannot upgrade critical hardware like a CPU and GPU on a laptop, so a day will come when you can no longer use said device to run new AAA game titles.

With the new Area-51m laptop, Dell is looking to address the two biggest issues laptop gamers have faced since gaming laptops hit the market: How do you deliver a device that doesn’t go obsolete in 2 to 4 years; And how do you get desktop-grade graphics in a laptop: No; we’re not talking about mobile versions of desktop GPUs.

The Alienware Area-51m laptop aims to right this wrong by offering a device that not only lets you swap out the hard drive, RAM and battery but the CPU and GPU as well. The Area-51m is a desktop PC, right down to support for desktop-grade Intel Core processors. Imagine that; a laptop you can buy in the present and upgrade in the future. Alienware offers users a complete guide to disassemble and reassemble the laptop to add and replace parts just as you would do in a desktop. Pull tabs aid you in removing delicate cables by hand without damaging them.

Fitting a full-fledged desktop graphic card into a laptop isn’t entirely possible without a chunky external case, and mobile graphics performance of any GPU just isn’t the same as their desktop counterparts. So how do you get desktop-grade graphics in a laptop: With proprietary Dell Graphics Form Factor (DGFF). The Area-51m uses a full-fat version of Nvidia’s RTX cards that are overclockable with framerates within roughly 5 to 10 percent of a desktop graphics card.

Specs we know off:• Intel’s 9th Gen Core i7-8700, i7-9700K, or i9-9900K• RTX 2080Ti GPU with 6GB DDR6 VRAM with options for RTX 2060, RTX 2070 and RTX 2080• Two PCIe M.2 SSD slots• Four RAM slots, with support for up to 64GB of 2400MHz memory.• 1080p 144Hz option with Nvidia G-Sync and an integrated Tobii eye-tracking rig• DC power jacks and a Thunderbolt 3 port• Three USB 3.1 ports, HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet• Alienware’s Graphics Amplifier port