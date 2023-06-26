Best tablets under Rs 15,000: Reviews, prices and specifications of the best budget tablets

The Realme Pad is one of the slimmest tabs in this segment – just 6.99 thin, and yet features a robust 7100 mAh battery under the hood

According to Statista’s research, more people (23 percent) use their tablets for watching movies and videos. Email comes a close second with 22 percent. The research also suggests that 19 percent of the respondents worldwide use their tabs for catching up on news and reading. In many ways, budget tabs capture these primary use case scenarios for most tab users. These competitively priced tabs give you a larger screen to do what we once considered ‘tablet things’.

Large screen smartphones might have slowed down tablet sales but quite a few users prefer a second screen that allows them to break away from frequent notifications and work alerts while staying immersed in their content. Whether you’re flipping through a graphic novel or gaming, you might prefer not getting interrupted with messages from your office WhatsApp group.

And then there’s also battery life. Most of the tabs on our list deliver at least 10 hours of screen time making them compelling options for anyone looking for a Content consumption screen at a budget:

Realme Pad: It’s slinky yet boasts of a large, immersive display. This is one of the slimmest tabs in this segment – just 6.99 thin, and yet features a robust 7100 mAh battery under the hood. The 18W in-box charger powers up this tab in quick time. The display is one of the talking points - Realme stretches the screen: body ratio to 82.5 percent. The 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display (2000 x 1200 pixels) is backed by Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers.

Price: Rs 13,999 onwards

Best tabs under Rs 15,000: The 9-inch (800x1340 pixels) HD display of the Lenovo Tab M9 is the perfect size for e-books or gaming

Lenovo Tab M9: This is one of the better looking tabs at this price point with its premium metal dual-tone design that comes in two shades – Arctic Grey or Frost Blue. Lenovo also bundles a silicon back case with a convenient kick-stand in the box. The 9-inch (800 x 1340 pixels) HD display is the perfect size for e-books or gaming; this tab finds the perfect balance between form (it’s under 350 gm) and function with a workable display. There’s a 5100 mAh battery that delivers 13 hours of screen time.

Price: Rs 13,999 onwards

Best tabs under Rs 15,000: Samsung’s gesture-based menu in the Galaxy A7 Lite allows you to easily navigate your tab with one hand

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite: It’s incredibly thin – just 8 mm, and weighs just over 360 gm. This one will slip into your slimmest portfolios. The A7 Lite boasts of one of the better displays – 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340 x 800 pixels) at this price point with minimal bezels. Samsung’s gesture-based menu allows you to easily navigate your tab with one hand. These include common gestures like ‘go back’, view recent apps and return to the home menu with the swipe of your thumb.

Price: Rs 11,999 onwards

Best tabs under Rs 15,000: The 10.36-inch display (1200x2000 pixels) of the Nokia Tab T21features Widevine L1 for Netflix HD support and is backed by dual speakers

Nokia Tab T21: An elegantly designed tab with a dual tone finish, this is a tablet that won’t look out of place in a boardroom. One of the highlights of this device is the 2K display. The 10.36-inch display (1200 x 2000 pixels) features Widevine L1 for Netflix HD support and is backed by dual speakers. The T21 offers support for stylus pens that are compatible with Wacom WGP and Wacom Active ES 2.0 pen technology that allow you to make notes or doodle.

Price: Rs 14,999 onwards

Best tabs under Rs 15,000: The Honor Pad X8 weighs just over 450 gm despite its immersive display

Honor Pad X8: One of the best value tabs under Rs 10K, the X8 comes with a large 10.1-inch FHD display (1920 x 1200 pixels). It weighs just over 450 gm despite this immersive display, you can curl up in the couch without worrying about the heft. At its heart is a MediaTek MT8786 octa-core processor; the device is propelled by Honor’s Magic UI system that is layered on Android. This tab also comes with a clever E-Book mode for Paper-Like reading.

Price: Rs 9,999 onwards

Best tabs under Rs 15,000: The 5100 mAh battery of the Motorola Tab G20 delivers 15 hours of video playback

Motorola Tab G20: A great budget tab for the kids and the family, this 8-inch tab comes with a bloatware-free, pureplay Android experience. You can set up Google Kids Space allowing secure access (with built-in parental controls) of pre-loaded apps, books and videos for children. The 5100 mAh battery delivers 15 hours of video playback. The device is powered by a Helio P22T octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Price: Rs 8,999

Best tabs under Rs 15,000: The 8MP selfie cam of the Redmi Pad offers a wide-angle 105-degree field of view that is handy for video calls

Redmi Pad: It weighs about 445 gm and is comfortable to hold for long periods of time. This despite a binge-proof 10.61-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels / 220 PPI) display with a 90Hz refresh rate that maxes out at 400 nits. The Dolby Atmos quad speakers add to its entertainment appeal. The 8MP selfie cam offers a wide-angle 105-degree field of view that is handy for video calls. The Redmi Tab is propelled by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes in three storage variants.

Price: Rs 14,999 onwards