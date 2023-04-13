Best all-in-one desktops for 2023: Simplify workflows, add to your desk's cool quotient

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip (8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU), it is available in multiple storage options (all the way to 2TB)

We might have moved from WFH to the office or hybrid work styles but there’s one definitive pandemic-induced gadget trend that is here to stay – the AIO. Meet the new stars of the work desk and the home office that deliver a chic aesthetic, space optimisation and flexibility with the same raw power as an OG Desktop PC. The AIO (all-in-one desktop) has been one of the discernible tech trends of 2022 and it’s not just Apple’s iMac that we’re talking about.

There are multiple advantages including fewer wires than a traditional desktop. We pick the best AIOs that simplify workflows and add to the cool quotient of your desk.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 rotates so you can effortlessly switch between portrait and landscape mode

One of the best premium AIO’s with its massive touchscreen and refined design, the display of the Lenovo Yoga lives up to the ‘Yoga’ moniker: the AIO 7 rotates so you can effortlessly switch between portrait and landscape mode. It’s the 27-inch UHD touchscreen (3840 x 2160 pixels) that is the headline feature; the display delivers gorgeous colours and peaks at 360 nits of brightness. If you’re likely to push this device over the edge, opt for the variant with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a AMD Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Price: Rs 1,71,990

Apple iMac

The Apple iMac is remarkably thin and light (under 5 kg) and boasts of a 24-inch 4.5K retina display that pushes the peak brightness to 500 nits

A no-brainer if you’re already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem. This is one of the best looking AIOs out there and comes in a splash of colours. This conversation starter is remarkably thin and light (under 5 kg) and boasts of a 24-inch 4.5K retina display that pushes the peak brightness to 500 nits. Powered by Apple’s M1 chip (8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU) and available in multiple storage options (all the way to 2TB), the iMac also comes with the option of a magic keyboard with Touch ID. And then there’s the FaceTime HD camera with an advanced image signal processor with computational video.

Price: Rs 1,29,900 onwards

ASUS V241 (11th Gen Intel)

The ASUS V241 (11th Gen Intel) has a near-invisible 2mm display bezel that delivers an edge-to-edge viewing experience and stretches the screen:body ratio to 88 percent

This one scores with its premium finish and near-invisible 2mm display bezel that delivers an edge-to-edge viewing experience and stretches the screen: body ratio to 88 percent. The V241 is kitted with multiple connectivity ports that make this device easy to set up and offer multiple use-case scenarios including as a second screen. The 23.8-inch display (1920 x 1080 pixels / IPS LCD) peaks at 250 nits. The colour and contrast get a boost with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The device comes with SonicMaster audio — featuring a DTS Audio Processing bass-reflex speaker system.

Price: Rs 64,990

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-one

Our favourite feature of the Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-one is an FHD pop-up camera that can disappear if you need some downtime from virtual meetings or video calls

You will probably dig the narrow 4-sided borders and a 27-inch FHD IPS display that comes with Dell’s unique blue light reducing ComfortView Plus. One of our favourite features is an FHD pop-up camera that can disappear if you need some downtime from virtual meetings or video calls. This AIO is propelled by the latest Intel 12th Gen Processors with multiple storage options and 5 USB ports. This Inspiron hits all the right design notes with its futuristic triangle stand.

Price: Rs 1,28,490

HP All-in-One 27 (27-cb1153)

The HP All-in-One 27 (27-cb1153) includes sustainable materials like ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic

This one makes a compelling option for a home computer, especially during the upcoming summer vacation. You get a modern display that brings the cinema to your desk with a three-side micro-edge, Full HD display and dual speakers. The 178-degree viewing angles and a vibrant 1920 x 1080 resolution make it a great binge-watch screen. It’s designed to keep your desk clutter-free with thoughtfully placed ports. This desktop also includes sustainable materials like ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic. We also approve of the anti-glare panel. The HP All-in-One series is kitted with 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Price: Rs 55,499

Acer Aspire C24

The pop-up camera of the Acer Aspire C24 is a thoughtful privacy feature

One of the best AIO buys under Rs 50K mark, the Aspire C24 comes with a thin borderless design and an appealing graphite black finish. At its heart is the 10th generation Intel Core i3 1005G1 processor. The Pop-up camera is a thoughtful privacy feature. The 5MP full HD camera makes a great accessory for online meetings while two digital microphones that ensure your callers can hear you clearly. You get dual 3-watt speakers and multiple connectivity options.

Price: Rs 49,990