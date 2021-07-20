Fujitsu UH-X convertible 2-in-1, UH-X laptops launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Japanese tech giant Fujitsu just dropped two new premium notebooks in India. The Fujitsu UH-X and Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptops have officially been unveiled in the Indian PC market. The UH-X series packs the latest 11th Gen Intel hardware and Intel Iris Xe Graphics and features "made in Japan technology and finest Takumi craftsmanship".

The Fujitsu UH-X features a starting price of Rs 80,990 in India, while the convertible Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 costs Rs 86,990. The two Fujitsu laptops will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day on July 26. Both laptops come in black, while the Fujitsu UH-X weighs 878g and the UH-X 2-in-1 weighs 997g.

Fujitsu UH-X and UH-X 2-in-1 Specifications

The only difference between the two Fujitsu laptops is that the 2-in-1 model offers a touchscreen and a stylus that supports 4096 levels of pressure. The UH-X 2-in-1 also comes with an FHD IR web camera and a 5M rear camera, positioned above the keyboard, to record meetings and other information. The convertible Fujitsu laptop also has a 360-degree hinge for use in different orientations.

Both the Fujitsu UH-X and UH-X 2-in-1 can be configured with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 or Core i5-1135G7 CPU paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You also get up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptops feature a 13.3-inch Full HD anti-glare IGZO panel, which offers 100 percent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The notebooks also pack 50Wh batteries that deliver up to 11 hours of battery life, according to Fujitsu. While both laptops offer webcams with shutters, the standard notebook has an HD camera, while the 2-in-1 offers an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello. Other features on the new Fujitsu notebooks also feature Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, a multi-gesture touchpad, stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and more.