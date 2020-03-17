SAP and Goldman Sachs to offer global payments on Ariba Network

SAP SE and Goldman Sachs have joined forces to make it easier for companies to do business with the millions of suppliers worldwide on Ariba Network, where more than USD 3.2 trillion in commerce is transacted annually.

Goldman Sachs' tech-forward and secure cross-border Global Payments capabilities will be available in select SAP® Ariba solutions, making it simpler and less costly for buyers to pay foreign suppliers in local currencies.

"We continue to expand our portfolio of ecosystem partners to add more value for customers," said Sean Thompson, executive vice president, Network and Ecosystem, SAP Procurement Solutions. "Partnering with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking allows us to deliver more innovative financial solutions, starting with these cross-border payment capabilities, which is critically important for so many of our customers on Ariba Network doing business in the global economy today."

"We put clients at the center of this product to create a frictionless payment experience and provide competitive and transparent pricing," said Hari Moorthy, global head of Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs. "We are proud to partner with SAP to introduce this innovative yet simplified approach to making payments across the globe on Ariba Network."



Streamlined process for paying foreign suppliers in local currencies at lower cost with competitive foreign exchange rates



Improved operational efficiency through easier reconciliation of payments to corresponding invoices



Real-time payment tracking, reducing payment-related supplier inquiries



Cost transparency on bank fees



Optimized payment routing offered by Goldman Sachs' advanced machine learning techniques



Reduced risk as a result of improved visibility and control over foreign exchange payments and currency exposures for stakeholders in procurement and treasury



Improved buyer-supplier relations with transactions conducted in each party's preferred currency with minimal change management requiredSAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions for intelligent spend management help maximize efficiency in procurement operations for companies around the world. More than 4.6 million companies are connected to Ariba Network in 190 countries, making it the largest business network in the world.

Benefits of this partnership and these capabilities for buyers and suppliers include: