App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAP and Goldman Sachs to offer global payments on Ariba Network

Goldman Sachs' tech-forward and secure cross-border Global Payments capabilities will be available in select SAP® Ariba solutions, making it simpler and less costly for buyers to pay foreign suppliers in local currencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1 | SAP (Image: Reuters)
1 | SAP (Image: Reuters)

SAP SE and Goldman Sachs have joined forces to make it easier for companies to do business with the millions of suppliers worldwide on Ariba Network, where more than USD 3.2 trillion in commerce is transacted annually.

Goldman Sachs' tech-forward and secure cross-border Global Payments capabilities will be available in select SAP® Ariba solutions, making it simpler and less costly for buyers to pay foreign suppliers in local currencies.

"We continue to expand our portfolio of ecosystem partners to add more value for customers," said Sean Thompson, executive vice president, Network and Ecosystem, SAP Procurement Solutions. "Partnering with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking allows us to deliver more innovative financial solutions, starting with these cross-border payment capabilities, which is critically important for so many of our customers on Ariba Network doing business in the global economy today."

Close

"We put clients at the center of this product to create a frictionless payment experience and provide competitive and transparent pricing," said Hari Moorthy, global head of Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs. "We are proud to partner with SAP to introduce this innovative yet simplified approach to making payments across the globe on Ariba Network."

related news

Benefits of this partnership and these capabilities for buyers and suppliers include:

  • Streamlined process for paying foreign suppliers in local currencies at lower cost with competitive foreign exchange rates

  • Improved operational efficiency through easier reconciliation of payments to corresponding invoices

  • Real-time payment tracking, reducing payment-related supplier inquiries

  • Cost transparency on bank fees

  • Optimized payment routing offered by Goldman Sachs' advanced machine learning techniques

  • Reduced risk as a result of improved visibility and control over foreign exchange payments and currency exposures for stakeholders in procurement and treasury

  • Improved buyer-supplier relations with transactions conducted in each party's preferred currency with minimal change management required

    SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions for intelligent spend management help maximize efficiency in procurement operations for companies around the world. More than 4.6 million companies are connected to Ariba Network in 190 countries, making it the largest business network in the world.


Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.