MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Explainer | Why are airlines so scared of 5G deployment in the US?

Airlines are concerned about potentially catastrophic consequences of the launch of C-Band 5G services around key airports in the US, but what exactly is the challenge posed by the deployment?

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: AP)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

The US aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has warned that the deployment of C-Band 5G telecom services around key airports in the United States could potentially ground a large number of aircraft.

US passenger airlines and cargo services said they were concerned the proposed planned launch of AT&T and Verizon's new 5G services could disrupt flights and cause a "catastrophic" aviation crisis.

But why are airlines so scared of the C-band 5G spectrum?

Also Read: AT&T, Verizon pause 5G rollout near US airports to avoid flight disruptions

What is the problem?

Close

Related stories

The issue is that the new C-Band 5G uses part of the radio spectrum that operates on the same frequencies as Altimeters, which are instruments used to measure the distance of an aircraft from the ground.

Now you may ask yourself, wasn't this cleared or bought up during testing? Well, it was. In 2020, The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered a buffer to be set between the frequencies used by the new towers and the ones used by airlines.

As Wednesday’s deadline for the launch of the 5G services neared, airlines said the problem was worse than they had originally thought and will result in the cancellation and grounding of many flights. The FAA has since stepped in and asked AT&T and Verizon to hold off on the launch near "priority airports" as the regulator studies the problem.

What was AT&T and Verizon's response?

The two telecom services on Tuesday agreed to temporarily delay turning on some towers near key airports to avert flight disruptions.

The FAA updated its list of airports that planes with approved radio altimeters could use to include New York’s JFK and LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway, San Francisco and Seattle.

US President Joe Biden said the agreement would "avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery."

He also said 90% of the towers will be activated and deployed and his administration will work with both sides to reach a solution for priority airports.

Who's at fault here? 

Verizon, in a statement, blamed the FAA and airline companies, saying the technology is used and working fine in more than 40 countries but the FAA has "not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports."

The airlines and FAA say that they have been trying to raise the issue with mobile network carriers and the FCC but they had been ignored.

The FCC says that C-Band 5G services and aircraft altimeters are far enough apart in the spectrum, to not cause any potential issues. They also blamed the airlines and the FAA, saying they had known about 5G for years but did nothing to prepare for the rollout.

The FCC also points out that several airlines choose not to upgrade their altimeters, despite knowing about the rollout, and the FAA in particular, failed to survey and check equipment until the last few weeks.

Also Read: Major US airline CEOs warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc

What happens now?

The C-Band 5G rollout was scheduled for December last year, but was delayed to January after the airlines expressed concerns.

Then at the start of the month, the FAA asked for another delay in the rollout, but this time AT&T and Verizon declined the request and the White House had to step in. This is now the third delay.

For now, the airlines and telecoms have reached an agreement that prohibits the use of mobile towers near airports at full strength, for six months. The FAA and airlines have said if this requirement is met, they will not oppose the rollout of C-Band 5G services any further.

(With inputs from Associated Press and Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AT&T #C-Band 5G #FAA #FCC #Joe Biden #Verizon
first published: Jan 19, 2022 02:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.